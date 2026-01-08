Collin Murray-Boyles doesn't act like the Raptors' latest rookie

Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles is proving why he was a top-10 pick in the NBA draft.

Murray-Boyles is a key contributor for a Raptors team that is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. That makes him one of the more valuable first-year players in this year's class. Murray-Boyles spoke about making an impact for the Raptors so early in his career.

“Everybody’s finding their niche,” Murray-Boyles said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “Everybody’s making an impact on whatever team they were picked. … we’re proud of what we’ve done so far.”

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. knocks the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Murray-Boyles continues to impress for the Raptors

Murray-Boyles was taken by the Raptors out of South Carolina due to his NBA-level defence, which has already proven to translate to the pros in the first half of his first season in the league.

“I’m pretty sure our defensive numbers are better when he’s on the floor,” Scottie Barnes said via Grange. “… he makes great reads, he’s doing it all.”

Murray-Boyles has a great basketball IQ, and that is what is helping him stand out early in his rookie season. He doesn't look like a rookie, and he doesn't play like one either, which is giving him the confidence to stick around and play big minutes for the Raptors.

The Raptors didn't know quite what they had in Murray-Boyles when they drafted him and the reality is they still don't have a full understanding of his abilities. His ceiling is still to be determined, which makes him an exciting player to coach for Darko Rajakovic.

“A common mistake is when a player comes in, you already have an idea of what he has to be,” Rajakovic said via Grange.

“Sometimes we as coaches just try to box them in. Obviously, there is a role and there is stuff you’ve got to do. There is stuff you’ve got to learn. We’re constantly learning about Collin, what he can do, how he’s learning, how he is picking up on things. It’s really impressive, his development. The opportunity he’s taking on right now, he’s doing impressive things for us.”

Murray-Boyles and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow night against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside TD Garden in Boston. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

