Raptors Wrap Up Preseason vs. Nets: Where to Watch & What to Watch For
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their preseason schedule Friday night when they hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game in Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Immanuel Quickley may make his preseason debut for the Raptors in what'll be an important game to shake off some off-season rust before the regular season starts. Quickley has been battling a left thumb injury and likely won't log a full workload against the Nets, but Toronto needs him hitting his threes and playmaking Friday to get him ready to go for Oct. 23.
- Jamison Battle has been a pleasant surprise for Toronto this preseason and was the first of the players on non-guaranteed contracts to check in on Tuesday. It looks like he may have a slight advantage over Bruno Fernando for Toronto's final roster spot and an impressive showing Friday night could clinch it for the sharpshooting wing.
- If Quickley does play, Davion Mitchell will likely slide back into his reserve spot as Toronto's second-string point guard. It'll be interesting to see if the Raptors opt to use Mitchell and Quickley together at all in a two point guard lineup. That'll likely happen at some point during the season but we may see it on Friday too.
- With all the injuries Toronto has been dealing with this preseason, the Raptors aren't going to take it slow Friday. Expect the starters to play something close to a full workload as they continue to work themselves into game shape.
Injury Report
Quickley will officially be listed as questionable to play. RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Bruce Brown are all out. Kelly Olynyk and Garrett Temple did not practice on Thursday and seem unlikely to play.
