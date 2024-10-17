Raptors Share Optimistic Injury Update For Immanuel Quickley
Immanuel Quickley is nearing a return.
The Toronto Raptors are listing their starting point guard as questionable to play Friday against the Brooklyn Nets in the final preseason game of the year. Quickley has been battling a left thumb injury he suffered prior to training camp.
Quickley took part in a full practice without restrictions on Thursday. Toronto plans to wait until Friday to see how he feels before making a final decision on his availability.
“I don't want to put too much on him and too many minutes,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. “We're gonna be smart to build him and one thing is to work out with coaches, and different thing is to go in and really compete in NBA games. So condition is going to be primary thing over here next five or six days until opening night.”
Quickley has been shooting around with a brace on his hand. He’s tried four or five different braces out to figure out what he prefers, he said. In the meantime, he’s been getting back up to speed and getting his legs back into game shape.
If Quickley can play, he’ll slide back into Toronto’s starting lineup with Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead returning to the bench. Mitchell will handle the primary backup point guard role.
Regardless of his availability Friday, Quickley should be ready to go when the season tips off on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Injury Report
Toronto should have Shead back after the rookie second-round pick exited Tuesday’s game with a hamstring injury. He was seen shooting around following practice Thursday.
RJ Barrett, Ja’Kobe Walter, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Garrett Temple did not participate in practice on Thursday.