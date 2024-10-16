Raptors Preseason Standout May Have Earned Roster Spot With Impressive Showings
Jamison Battle appears to have set himself apart.
Just nine minutes into Tuesday’s preseason game, Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković turned to his bench and subbed in Battle. It was the first time Battle had seen first-half minutes, let alone first-quarter minutes, this preseason and looks to potentially be a harbinger of Toronto’s imminent roster decision still to come.
“This year is about learning our roster, exploring, we talked about using all 15 players,” Rajaković said Wednesday following practice. “I will not be shying away from throwing those guys in the game as well.”
Except Battle’s usage Tuesday against the Boston Celtics was different. The 23-year-old rookie on an Exhibit 10 contract was the first player on a non-guaranteed contract to get into the game. He eclipsed Bruno Fernando in the rotation and saw playing time well ahead of Jahmi'us Ramsey and Toronto’s other Exhibit 10 guard Jaren Rhoden, a DNP-CD (Did Not Play - Coach’s Decision).
Battle didn’t disappoint too.
The former Ohio State fifth-year senior cashed in his first three-pointer of the game and connected on two of his five three-pointers attempted.
“He just does a lot of stuff on a good level,” Rajaković said of Battle. “First of all, his shooting is legit. He's a really good three-point shooter, and that opens up a lot of stuff. Opens up the floor, teammates are very confident to find him when he's in those situations, and from there, I see potential for him to continue to develop his game.”
Battle was a high-volume 43.3% three-point shooter for the Buckeyes last year with a quick, left-handed release that has intrigued the Raptors
“I like left-handed players, left-handed shooters that can create shots, but also get into their left hand and get it all the way to the rim,” Rajaković said.
Battle has work to do, especially defensively. He’s 6-foot-6, but not a particularly strong or mobile wing player who will have trouble taking on tough assignments. But so far, Toronto has seen signs of improvement, Rajaković said, on that end of the court and the organization has been happy.
The Raptors could certainly use Fernando’s size and an additional frontcourt player to back up Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk, who has missed the last few preseason games due to an injury. That said, Fernando’s preseason struggles and Battle’s impressive play so far have turned this into a serious roster competition.
Having signed Battle to an Exhibit 10 deal, Toronto has his G League rights, should he not get picked up by another NBA time if the Raptors opt to waive him later this week. But with the way preseason has played out so far, it wouldn't be surprising if Battle has jumped Fernando in Toronto's preseason higherarchy.