Raptors Welcome Back Kyle Lowry & 76ers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, ad More
Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be in town Friday night to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game in Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Lowry is now 38 years old and this will certainly be one of his final few games in Toronto. Whether he opts to head into retirement after this season or at some point in the next year or two remains to be seen, but it's unlikely he'll be back for too many more games. Enjoy this one, we're not sure how many more there will be.
- Scottie Barnes had a rough opener on Wednesday night and the Raptors need a bounce back performance from him in a big way. The lack of spacing around Barnes is going to be a limiting factor all season, but he'll need to find a way to get into the paint and make good decisions. With Joel Embiid out for the 76ers, that should be a little bit easier Friday night.
- Toronto's second unit is in rough shape these days with so many injured players, but the Raptors can't afford to let opposing teams run away with games in the second quarter. Based on how opening night went, the 76ers are probably going to turn to a zone defense against Toronto's bench group and the Raptors will have to do a much better job navigating that against Philadelphia.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett as doubtful to play. Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter have all been ruled out.
Philadelphia will be without Embiid and Paul George. Caleb Martin is listed as probable.
Game Odds
The 76ers are -5.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 66.7%. The total for the game is 219.5
