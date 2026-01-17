Raptors numbers to know include 4, 14, 15, 18 and 46 after loss vs. Clippers

The Toronto Raptors are frustrated after a 121-117 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Clippers inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors have found themselves in overtime frequently throughout the season. This contest marked their third overtime game in the last 11 and fourth one this season. Here's a look at five numbers that stood out in the box score between the Raptors and Clippers:

4 - Raptors overtime games this season

This is the fourth time the Raptors have played in overtime this season. Before tonight, their only overtime loss earlier in the year came against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 29. That game snapped the team's nine-game win streak from earlier in the season.

They were able to beat the Golden State Warriors in overtime on Dec. 28. They also beat the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week with the help of an extra five minutes.

14 - Raptors' largest lead

The Raptors were in control of this game for a good chunk of it, leading by as much as 14 points throughout the game. The team led by 11 points going into the fourth quarter, but the Clippers outscored the Raptors 31-20 in the final 12 minutes to send the game into overtime, where they also outscored them 12-8.

15 - Gradey Dick's points

After scoring a season-high 21 points in the team's last game against the Indiana Pacers, Gradey Dick responded with another strong performance. He made 6 of 10 shots from the field for 15 points with seven rebounds. The aggression he's shown in the last two games is a good sign of what's to come from the third-year pro out of Kansas.

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Gradey Dick in the first half against the Indiana Pacers. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

18 - Raptors' turnovers

The Raptors did not take care of the basketball very well against the Clippers, surrendering the ball 18 times throughout the game. It's one of their worst totals in a game this season.

This is arguably why the Raptors lost the game. Teams that lose the turnover battle are far more likely to lose. That's what happened for the Raptors against the Clippers.

46 - Jordan Miller's minutes

Clippers forward Jordan Miller played 46 minutes off the bench in the overtime win. He's one of just 20 players this season to achieve that number in a game. He scored 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting with six assists to help the Clippers to victory.

