Raptors Share Official Injury Status For RJ Barrett & Immanuel Quickley
Immanuel Quickley is officially doubtful.
The Toronto Raptors point guard is unlikely to play Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers as he tends to a pelvic injury he suffered during an unfortunate fall in Wednesday's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley had been unable to practice Thursday and was expected to be listed as questionable, according to Raptors coach Darko Rajaković, but appears to be a little more unlikely to play.
RJ Barrett has been upgraded to doubtful after previously being ruled out for Toronto's opener as he works his way back from an AC joint injury he suffered in the preseason. He has been cleared for contact and participated in practice on Thursday, but again is unlikely to play.
If the two are downgraded to out, Toronto will likely turn to Davion Mitchell in the starting lineup alongside Ochai Agbaji, Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, and Jakob Poeltl. It should create more opporunities for Jamal Shead off the bench as Toronto's third-string point guard.
Ja'Kobe Walter, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk have all been ruled out.
Toronto will catch a break with Joel Embiid and Paul George both sidelined for the 76ers, but with so many injuries for the Raptors, it's unlikely to make a significant difference. Toronto has struggled to find a suitable backup center behind Poeltl with Olynyk sidelined and now an injury to Quickley leaves the Raptors even thinner.
The Raptors may be able to get Quickley or Barrett on Saturday when they play the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in what'll be the second night of a back-to-back for Toronto.