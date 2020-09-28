Most members of the Rockets’ core are known entities entering 2020-21. James Harden is league’s top scorer, Russell Westbrook is a dynamic (yet flawed) co-star, and P.J. Tucker and Robert Covington serve a bankable 3-and-D assets. A stylistic sea change is unlikely next season, regardless of Houston’s new head coach.

There is one relative wild card in a Houston’s rotation, with Eric Gordon standing as the most high-variance Rocket entering 2020-21. The Indiana product is an impactful third option at his best, able to both space the floor and provide crucial secondary playmaking. But injury and inconsistent play hampered Gordon throughout 2019-20. His future with the franchise is no guarantee.

Gordon shot a career worst 36.9% from the field last season, and it’s hard to separate his struggles from a slate of injury woes. Gordon limped out of the gate in 2019-20 with just 10.9 points per game in his first nine contests, and he showed little ability to drive past defenders en route to the rim. We quickly learned why.

Gordon underwent knee surgery in November, missing 22 games before returning in late December. And despite encouraging performances after his surgery, Gordon still couldn’t find a rhythm throughout the season. He battled shin and lower leg injuries in the regular season. His start in the bubble was delayed due to an ankle injury. Gordon was rarely (if ever) at 100 percent in 2019-20, and his play suffered as a result. His fourth year as a Rocket was one to forget.

Houston’s third option still serves an valuable role with an unconventional roster. Gordon provides necessary spacing for Houston’s isolation-heavy attack, and he’s more than a capable playmaker when James Harden heads to the bench. But are we so sure Gordon will be with the Rockets in 2020-21? As Daryl Morey enters the offseason with limited flexibility, he could use Gordon as a piece to upgrade his roster. We shouldn’t pack Gordon’s bags by any stretch. Trade scenarios are more conjecture than anything at this point. But it’s easy to see the outline of a potential deal.

Gordon enters 2020-21 in the second year of a four-year, $75.6 million deal, and his yearly salary makes for a valuable trade chip. His $16.8 million figure for next season is large enough to match the salary of another impact player, yet it’s not so large as to be considered an albatross. The Rockets would likely have a tough time finding a suitor for the remaining $130 million on Westbrook’s deal. They wouldn’t have the same problem with Gordon.

What would the Rockets look for in a potential deal involving Gordon? Size is the most pressing need. Houston was punished in the paint throughout their series with the Lakers, and it’s hard to see Houston’s current frontcourt holding up for 82 regular-season games. The Rockets don’t have to fully ditch their small-ball experiment, but there’s a happy medium that can be met. If a large wing or mobile center is on the market, perhaps Gordon could be on the move. Morey has never been hesitant to make a gamble. He could do the same this offseason, using Gordon’s contract as the catalyst for a deal.

We’ve seen Gordon be an integral piece for the Rockets in recent seasons, especially in the 2018 and 2019 playoffs. Yet it’s hard not to wonder whether Morey will turn the page as he continues to tweak Houston’s undersized roster. Danuel House’s playmaking in the bubble was impressive prior to his untimely exit. Austin Rivers has expressed his desire to return to Houston, and the Rockets additionally sport two of the league’s leading high-volume guards. Gordon’s talent and scoring prowess is clear. But when examining Houston’s roster, dealing him for a frontcourt asset could be the most prudent move ahead of 2020-21.