WATCH: Rockets' Alperen Şengün's Top-Five Plays of 2023-24 Season
HOUSTON — Before his season came to a heartbreaking end on March 10, Alperen Şengün was having a career year with the Houston Rockets. He had established himself as Houston's best player. If not for a mid-season slump by the team, Şengün would have received his first career nod as an NBA All-Star.
While averaging 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 63 games, Şengün had several moments that made fans jump out of their seats on a nightly basis.
The Rockets recently put together a list of Şengün's top plays of the season, which featured a handful of games that highlighted his dominance.
From dunking on Zach Collins to hitting Jabari Smith Jr. with a behind-the-back bounce pass for a corner triple, Şengün had several moments that could have taken the helm as his top play of the season.
One of his best plays came during the Rockets' 114-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on March 5. He scored a career-high 45 points in the win, to go with 16 rebounds, five steals and a block. The highlight of the game came midway through the fourth quarter when Şengün pickpocketed Victor Wembanyama.
The steal ignited a fastbreak. And upon receiving the ball from Fred VanVleet, Şengün found Cam Whitmore cutting backdoor for a dunk, who he connected with by executing a behind-the-back pass.
Şengün placed third in Most Improved Player of the Year voting. Despite a remarkable year, Şengün took to Instagram and vowed that he will be "greater" next season.
