New and alarming details have emerged in the situation surrounding Texas Longhorns head basketball coach Chris Beard.

READER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS AND GRAPHIC CONTENT

AUSTIN - More new details have emerged in the case of Texas Longhorns head basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested Monday morning on domestic assault charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman who identified herself as Beard's fiancee answered police at the door of the home, telling the officers on the scene that she and Beard "had been upset with each other for a couple of days regarding relationship issues."

Upon further questioning from police, she then alleged that Beard became physical.

"He just snapped on me and became super violent," she said, according to the affidavit. "(Beard) choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."

She also alleged that Beard put an arm around her neck.

"Yes, I could not breath, he did it for probably like five seconds," she said in the affidavit.

The officers at the scene listed the woman as having injuries including a bite mark, abrasions, cuts, bruises and a scratch to her right eye. Additionally, per the affidavit, the victim also showed strangulation symptoms.

Following the arrest and his subsequent release from custody, Beard was suspended by the University of Texas indefinitely without pay pending further investigation.

Texas Longhorns associate head coach Rodney Terry stepped in on Monday as the coach against Rice, the result a 87-81 overtime win for No. 7 Texas.

"You're not prepared for anything like this," Terry said.

