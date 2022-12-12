Skip to main content

Longhorns Name Interim Coach vs. Rice Following Chris Beard Arrest

The Texas Longhorns now have an interim head coach for their game against the Rice Owls following the arrest of Chris Beard Monday morning.

The Texas Longhorns have named Rodney Terry the interim head coach of the team in wake of the Monday morning arrest of Chris Beard, the university announced.

Beard has been suspended by the university without pay "until further notice."

Beard was arrested on assault charges and was booked on a third-degree felony, which carries up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He was released on $10,000 bond from Travis County Jail on Monday afternoon.

The No. 7 Longhorns host the Rice Owls at Moody Center Monday evening.

Terry, who has officially been listed as the team's associate head coach since last season, has over a decade of collegiate head-coaching experience. He first joined the Texas coaching staff in 2002 as an assistant under Rick Barnes after stints on the staffs at UNC Wilmington and Baylor.

After leaving the Forty Acres in 2011, Terry left to be the head coach at Fresno State. He remained in that role until 2018 before departing to become the next head coach of the UTEP Miners.

Terry, who has a 163-156 all-time record as a head coach, returned to the Texas sidelines when Beard was hired in 2021.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

arch manning 453
Play
News

Longhorns QB Commit Arch Manning Is 'Ready To Get To Austin'

Arch Manning recently opened up to 247 Sports about his impending arrival on the 40 Acres.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 43
Play
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt
arch manning 432
Play
Recruiting

Manning Recruiting Robinson, Hill, Moore to Texas Football

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff

The Longhorns and Owls tip-off from Moody Center at 7 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

arch manning 453
News

Longhorns QB Commit Arch Manning Is 'Ready To Get To Austin'

Arch Manning recently opened up to 247 Sports about his impending arrival on the 40 Acres.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 43
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt
arch manning 432
Recruiting

Manning Recruiting Robinson, Hill, Moore to Texas Football

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
beard
Men's Basketball

Austin Police Release Statement, Mugshot of Longhorns Coach Chris Beard

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on assault charges.

By Zach Dimmitt
chris beard 4323
News

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Assault Charges

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was arrested on charges of assault early Monday morning.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard gonzaga 42
News

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard '100 Percent Innocent', Says Attorney

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard's attorney has jumped to his clients defense following his arrest on Monday morning.

By Matt Galatzan
Sark
News

Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?

According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 4343
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Says Longhorns Had 'Never Worked Harder' in Prep for Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Texas Longhorns clearly had some built-up motivation following a disappointing loss to Illinois.

By Zach Dimmitt