Longhorns Name Interim Coach vs. Rice Following Chris Beard Arrest

The Texas Longhorns have named Rodney Terry the interim head coach of the team in wake of the Monday morning arrest of Chris Beard, the university announced.



Beard has been suspended by the university without pay "until further notice."

Beard was arrested on assault charges and was booked on a third-degree felony, which carries up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He was released on $10,000 bond from Travis County Jail on Monday afternoon.

The No. 7 Longhorns host the Rice Owls at Moody Center Monday evening.

Terry, who has officially been listed as the team's associate head coach since last season, has over a decade of collegiate head-coaching experience. He first joined the Texas coaching staff in 2002 as an assistant under Rick Barnes after stints on the staffs at UNC Wilmington and Baylor.



After leaving the Forty Acres in 2011, Terry left to be the head coach at Fresno State. He remained in that role until 2018 before departing to become the next head coach of the UTEP Miners.

Terry, who has a 163-156 all-time record as a head coach, returned to the Texas sidelines when Beard was hired in 2021.

The Longhorns and Owls tip-off from Moody Center at 7 p.m. CT.

