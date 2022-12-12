Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard has spoken with a Travis County judge regarding his arrest Monday morning on assault charges.

Travis County Court uploaded the hearing to YouTube on Monday.

Take a look:

Beard is charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation and family violence, a third degree felony.

The Austin Police Department released a statement on Monday.

Per the release:

"On December 12, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the Austin Police Department (APD) received a 9-1-1 call for a disturbance in the 1900 block of Vista Lane. The caller reported the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one of the individuals had left the house. APD officers responded and located a woman who stated she had been assaulted and strangled by Christopher Michael Beard.

The University of Texas also released a statement on the situation.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

The Longhorns host the Rice Owls at Moody Center on Monday night.

This is a developing story.

