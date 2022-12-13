Chris Beard Felony Charge: Disturbing Details Emerge in Texas Longhorns Coach Arrest

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS DISTURBING DETAILS AND GRAPHIC CONTENT

AUSTIN - New details have emerged in the situation surrounding Texas Longhorns head basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested Monday morning on domestic assault charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman who identified herself as Beard's fiance answered police at the door of the home, telling the officers on scene that she and Beard "had been upset with each other for a couple of days regarding relationship issues."

Upon further questioning from police, she then alleged that Beard became physical.

"He just snapped on me and became super violent," she said, according to the affidavit. "(Beard) choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."

She also alleged that Beard put an arm around her neck.

"Yes, I could not breath, he did it for probably like five seconds," she said in the affidavit.

The officers at the scene listed the fiance as having the following injuries in the affidavit:

- bite mark

- right eye brow abrasion,

- abrasion on left leg from knee to foot

- cut to her left thumb

The victim also claimed to have the following injuries:

- scratches on back,

- scratch to right eye,

- bite mark on right arm

- abrasion and bruises to left leg

- cut to left hand

Per the affidavit, the victim also show the following strangulation symptoms:

- difficult to breath (during)

- rapid breathing (after)

- shallow breathing (during)

Following the arrest and his subsequent release from custody, Beard was suspended by the University of Texas indefinitely without pay pending further investigation.

LonghornsCountry.com will continue to update the situation as more details become available.

