Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Suspended Indefinitely Following Arrest

Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard has been suspended following his arrest on domestic violence charges

AUSTIN - Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been suspended, the University of Texas announced on Monday evening. 

The news comes shortly after Beard was arrested on domestic violence charges early on Monday morning, per the Travis County Sherriff's office. He was booked on a third-degree felony.

“The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously," The University said in a statement. "Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice. Associate Head Coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for tonight’s game against Rice.”

According to the police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and has led Texas to a 29-13 record.

So far in 2022, Beard has the Longhorns sitting at 7-1 overall and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

Beard first became a head coach at McMurry University in 2012 and has also had stops at Angelo State, Arkansas Little Rock, and Texas Tech, compiling a 237–98 overall record.

The Longhorns have named Rodney Terry as the team's interim head coach for Monday night's game against the Rice Owls at the Moody Center.

