InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Daryl Morey Confident in NBA's Bubble Plan Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Michael Shapiro

NBA teams are arriving in Orlando this week ahead of the NBA's return to play on July 30, but there is shortage of anxiety regarding the league's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. 

The tally of players opting out of the bubble grows by the day, and a wave of positive tests in Orlando is certainly not out of the question. Yet as the Rockets prepare for to depart for Orlando on Thursday, general manager Daryl Morey is confident in the NBA's quarantine plan. If protocols are followed, Morey believes the resumption of the season will go smoothly. 

"The NBA has put a good plan together," Morey told the media in a Zoom call on Monday. "We’re following every part of that protocol. we’re going to be on the plane to Orlando, Thursday after all the final days of testing and following those protocols. And we’re excited to get back.”

Morey said he will travel with the Rockets to Orlando. Houston had just one player opt-out of the NBA's restart, as veteran forward Thabo Sefolosha announced his decision to sit out on July 1. Houston signed familiar face Luc Mbah a Moute following Sefolosha's decision. Mbah a Moute played one season for the Rockets in 2017-18, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 rebounds per game. 

Morey noted his support for Sefolosha's decision on Monday. 

"I think we all are trying to make the smartest choice we can make," Morey said. "And that’s one reason I liked the NBA plan. Everyone going will have had a personal choice in the matter.”

The Rockets have reached the playoffs in 10 of Morey's 13 years as the team's general manager. They reached the Western Conference finals in 2015 and 2018, but the franchise is still seeking its  Finals appearance since 1995.

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the West at 40–24. James Harden and Co. will resume the regular season on July 31 in a matchup against the Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DreamShake94
DreamShake94

That bubble's gonna burst if the players aren't careful...

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden, Iverson Collaborate on New 'OG Meets OG' Sneaker

The Reebok and adidas collaboration will be available on Aug. 7.

Michael Shapiro

Luc Mbah a Moute Excited to Join Westbrook, Rockets

Mbah a Moute spent two seasons as Westbrook's teammate at UCLA in 2007 and 2008, reaching back-to-back Final Fours.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey Explains Nwaba Signing, Hartenstein Release

The Rockets signed forward David Nwaba on June 23 before releasing center Isaiah Hartenstein in a corresponding move.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni to Wear Mask on Rockets' Sideline in Orlando

D'Antoni: "I don't think it will interfere with my coaching. They can hear me, they know what I'm saying."

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: Rockets on 'Mission' to Win Title in Orlando

Morey: "The strong feeling that Mike [D'Antoni] and I have gotten throughout our Zoom calls is a team on a mission."

Michael Shapiro

by

DS9

Austin Rivers Hopes to Honor Trayvon Martin With Jersey

Rivers: "I want Trayvon on my back as I head to go lace 'em up in Orlando. Would mean a little something to all the people down there."

Michael Shapiro

Morey: Rockets Should 'Benefit' From Second Training Camp

The Rockets added three rotation players in February, including starting forward Robert Covington and backup center Jeff Green.

Michael Shapiro

Thabo Sefolosha: Multiple Rockets Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Rockets signed forward Luc Mbah a Moute on July 1 after Sefolosha opted out of the NBA's restart.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni, Rockets Eye Increased Pace in Orlando

D'Antoni: "The biggest thing is the speed of how we play. I think that’ll be a big point of emphasis as we go into the training camp."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Scrimmage Raptors, Grizzlies, Celtics Before Restart

Houston will kick off its trio of scrimmages with a matchup against the Raptors on Friday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Michael Shapiro