Wizards guard Bradley Beal will not participate in the NBA restart in Orlando due to a right rotator cuff injury.

Beal began feeling discomfort in his shoulder early in the season but his symptoms worsened during the league's coronavirus-induced hiatus, the team said. The 27-year-old will not travel with the team to the Walt Disney World Resort, where they'll stay in the NBA's bubble while finishing the 2019-20 season.

"Bradley did everything possible to be ready to play, but after closely monitoring his individual workouts we came to the conclusion that it was best for him to sit out the upcoming games in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement.

Washington will also miss point guard John Wall, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and forward David Bertans, who opted out of the NBA resumption.

When the NBA suspended the season in mid-March, Beal was averaging 30.5 points per game with a career-high 6.1 assists. The Wizards (24–40) currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.