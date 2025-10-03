Expect to see Multiple Starting Lineups Throughout Rockets Preseason
The Houston Rockets are nearing the end of their 2025 training camp as they prepare for their first preseason game on Monday, which they will host against the Atlanta Hawks. After the initial shock of Fred VanVleet's possible season-ending injury right before the start of training camp, the Rockets have settled into the daily training camp routine.
The Rockets have brought back most of the same team as last year, minus Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. In their place is future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. defensive wing Dorian Finney-Smith and former Rocket returning to Houston, Clint Capela.
The Rockets have used these three days to integrate Durant and Capela into their system on both offense and defense. Finney-Smith is still recovering from left ankle surgery this offseason and has not taken part in any contact drills or practices.
Thursday was day three of training for the Rockets, and after practice, Ime Udoka addressed the media to give an update on what the Rockets worked on during practice and the upcoming preseason.
Rockets on SI asked Udoka if the starting lineup will be fluid, especially to start the season with the injuries, but also the depth the Rockets have, particularly in the front court. Udoka stated that four of the five spots are locked in, leaving just a decision on the fifth starter.
“For the most part we have four guys penciled in and we’ll figure out what to with the fifth.”
Udoka also discussed the upcoming preseason games and the amount of playing time the starters would receive in the four preseason games. The Rockets have two sets of two games in three nights during the preseason, and Udoka said it was not ideal, but they would manage.
Udoka stated that they would split the games in half for some players and the other half for the other players as they try to keep everyone fresh heading into the regular season opener. Last season, the Rockets played three of their starters in the first two games and then played the other two starters in the final two preseason games.
We may not find out until the end of training camp or before Game 1 against the Hawks, who will play in the first game against them. Veterans like Durant, Steven Adams, and Jeff Green may not play many minutes during the preseason, as there is little to gain from playing meaningless minutes.
The Rockets are off Friday and possibly practicing Saturday and Sunday in preparation for their preseason opener at Toyota Center.