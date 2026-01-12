Rockets' Kevin Durant Makes Appearance on NBA's MVP Ladder

To many, the Houston Rockets' decision to trade Jalen Green for Kevin Durant was a rushed move. Durant was 36-years-old and displayed a recent pattern of missing time due to injury.

The Rockets had successfully completed an organic rebuild through the NBA Draft and took a worst-to-first leap in the Southwest Division.

The Rockets ultimately leaped to second in the Western Conference in Ime Udoka's second season as the Rockets head coach.

Despite their lack of a surefire superstar.

Others viewed the trade as an absolute no-brainer, due to the lower than usual asking price for Durant. Not to mention the fact that he's cemented as one of the game's greatest players of all-time, which Green isn't guaranteed to become.

Nothing against Green.

It's highly unlikely that any NBA player will have the career that Durant has had.

He just became the seventh all-time leading scorer, passing Wilt Chamberlain on the leader board.

With another 126 points, Durant will pass Dallas Mavericks icon and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki for sixth-most all-time.

And based on Durant's 26 point average this season, he could pass Michael Jordan for fifth all-time.

Durant needs just 1058 points to pass Jordan, which he'd need 40 games to eclipse based on his scoring average this season.

Durant has played quite well this season, easing any (and all) concerns about the trade.

In fact, Durant has immersed himself as a viable MVP candidate.

NBA.com's Shaun Powell listed Durant 10th on his MVP ladder.

The top ten players are below:

1. Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3. Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown

4. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic

5. San Antonio Spurs French man Victor Wembanyama

6. Detroit Pistons floor general Cade Cunningham

7. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson

8. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

9. Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey

10. Durant

Again, he's been very valuable and pivotal for Houston this season.

In fact, he's oftentimes bailed the Rockets out of bad possessions.

And literally won the game for Houston against his former Phoenix Suns.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka made the case that the Rockets are depending too heavily on Durant -- a point that's difficult to refute, considering Houston's youth on the roster.

But that could also help Durant continue to climb and surge on the league's MVP ladder, regardless of whether he wins it or not.