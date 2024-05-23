Former Rockets Fan-Favorite Clears the Air on Tumultuous Rockets' Exit
At the end of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Rockets found themselves in a bit of a quandary. They were one of the league's older teams and didn't own a first-round draft pick in that year's draft, not to mention the inevitable rebuild that lied ahead.
The Rockets needed to get younger. It was obvious.
The front office acquired a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and used it on Kenyon Martin Jr., who was viewed as a project, although he was very athletic. Martin dazzled out the gates, averaging 9.3 points 5.4 rebounds, and nearly two stocks per contest, while shooting 50.9 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from deep.
All while playing just 23.7 minutes, which had fans clamoring for extended playing time. Martin's third and final season in Houston saw him average 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 56.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from deep, on a career-best 28 minutes per contest.
Martin also started more than half of the Rockets' games.
All the while, Martin's dad, the unapologetic and extremely authentic Kenyon Martin Sr., the former No. 1 overall pick and 15-year NBA veteran sang his son's praises, while also sharing his thoughts on his son's situation with the Rockets, which weren't exactly pleasant thoughts all the time.
The Rockets eventually traded the younger Martin to the LA Clippers, as the franchise found themselves in a logjam at the forward position, with Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, and Jae'Sean Tate all vying for minutes.
Martin would later be dealt once more to the Philadelphia 76ers, in a deal involving former Rockets standout guard James Harden.
On Tuesday night, the former Rockets forward took to social media to make sure the masses knew exactly why he was moved by the Rockets, while also making it known that his father's opinions were unrelated to the decision made by the Rockets brass.
Martin has a big summer ahead, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, and it seems unlikely that the Sixers will be bringing him back, as he played just 12.3 minutes for the franchise this past season.
