Fred VanVleet Back For Rockets vs. Kings
For the first time in a month, the Houston Rockets will have Fred VanVleet back on the floor.
The All-Star point guard has missed 11 games for the team while nursing his sprained ankle, but he will play for the Rockets against the Sacramento Kings, according to Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner.
This means that the Rockets will need to make an adjustment to the starting lineup, and head coach Ime Udoka announced that it would be Amen Thompson taking over the starting "power forward" spot while VanVleet runs it back at point guard.
This means that third-year pro Jabari Smith Jr. will come off the bench. The No. 3 overall pick returned to the lineup last week against the Minnesota Timberwolves off the bench in the first game after the All-Star break. However, he moved back into the starting lineup for the last three games.
Now with VanVleet back, Smith returns to the bench. However, he is expected to have a big role for the team and could very well be part of the clutch lineup at the end of the game given his size and defensive abilities.
Smith is averaging 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, which gives a massive boost to the second unit.
Tipoff between the Kings and Rockets is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.