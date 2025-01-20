Houston Rockets' Budding Rivalry Earns a Holiday Matchup
Halfway through the season, the Houston Rockets sit at their best record in years with a combination of dominating defense and impactful individual effort.
They've been tested during this run, playing against many other top teams in the NBA. Houston plays competitive games against the best teams in the league, but the team also has another gear to reach before it's shoulder-to-shoulder with the true title contenders. The Rockets will have another test in the upcoming stretch as they'll face the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, but they start with a matchup that is budding into a new rivalry.
Houston begins the run by hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day face-off against the Detroit Pistons. The Rockets and the Pistons are growing into a new matchup to watch; young teams taking the next step in their progression that have no love lost between each other. Both teams are surprising the league in their own right, but several connections make this an interesting matchup.
The Thompson twins reunite to play against each other once again. Amen Thompson has grown into a crucial piece of Houston's success. His defense and athleticism give him near-star potential, especially on the defensive. The same can be said of his brother Ausar, who provides invaluable defense and rebounding along with spectacular athleticism.
Each twin is developing according to their respective team's plan and ideology. Amen shows flashes of angst and attitude, a staple of the Rockets under Head Coach Ime Udoka's tutelage. Ausar goes the strong and steady route, with the Pistons' attitude coming from players like the powerful Isaiah Stewart.
Stewart's personality is more in line with Houston's Dillon Brooks, and the pairing could make for an explosive combination on the court when the two teams lock horns.
The marquee matchup in this game is between the two top scorers, who have some history with each other. Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham's rivalry is subtle, but it's one that could see more of a spotlight as both teams improve.
Many are aware of a viral video showing Cunningham tapping Green on the chin after a dunk during a Team USA Select Team practice. That may have been the beginning of a direct competition between the two young stars.
It possibly started before then as Cunningham was the No. 1 overall prospect in high school as well as the No. 1 pick in the NBA in 2021. Green was just behind his peer in both cases, potentially leaving a chip on his shoulder that the 'chin tap' may have expanded.
Green hasn't hidden his delight when he can stick it to Cunningham in games. He's recorded multiple poster dunks over his rival, expressing his emotion by screaming in Cunningham's face. Green's behavior has even earned some technical fouls after officials took exception to his outbursts.
Green has the advantage over Cunningham in results, winning two games to just one win for the latter. However, Cunningham's career has stood out more than Green's statistically so far, and he's the undisputed best player on a competitive team.
A new rivalry may be brewing between the Rockets and the Pistons. While there are individuals on the team that connect the two teams, their team history will gain another chapter during an MLK day showcase that's likely to provide some fireworks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.