Rockets Could Set NBA Record with New Kevin Durant Trade Details
The Houston Rockets shook up not just the Western Conference but the entire NBA when they made a move for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant before the NBA Draft. However, this deal has yet to be finalized, which leaves the door wide open for more moves to be made, just like the recent reports by NBA Insider and The Athletic writer Fred Katz indicate.
According to Katz, both the Rockets and Suns are working to expand this trade, which could include up to an NBA record seven teams.
"League sources tell The Athletic that the Rockets and Suns are working on expanding the Kevin Durant trade into a deal that would involve a league-record seven teams. Other teams involved in negotiations at the moment include the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources say. No trade is imminent, and details are being ironed out as of Wednesday night," said Katz in his article.
As it currently stands, the largest trade in NBA history is the six-team trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks last summer. Before that trade, it was when the Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in a five-team trade.
It's certainly a long shot to complete a seven-team trade, however, with several players like the Rockets' recent addition Clint Capela eligible for a sign and trade through the Atlanta Hawks, a deal can certainly be made that features a few other teams around the league.
The Rockets have been rumored to be ready to move on from former first-round pick Cam Whitmore after adding two more wings to their loaded room, which they could include in this potential seven-team trade.