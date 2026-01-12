The Rockets Are At Their Lowest Point As Other Teams Climb

The Houston Rockets never expected to be in this position this season. Even with the injury to Fred VanVleet, Houston still held belief that the team could hold on and be a major factor in the Western Conference with growth from the young players and the addition of Kevin Durant.

However, the Rockets have had their worst stretch of the season, raising many questions on how the team can move forward. As they try to navigate through their most difficult stretch, other teams are taking advantage of Houston's drop and climbing the standings.

The Rockets once had a solid claim over one of the top three seeds when they boasted one of the league's best offenses and a high performing defense.

Now, they've slipped to the Western Conference's seventh seed, just behind the Phoenix Suns who are surging and playing their best basketball of the season.

The Suns aren't the only team that has been taking advantage of the Rockets drop and attempting to climb the standings. The Minnesota Timberwolves have made major improvements since the New Year began, relying on improved defense and the performance of a clear top ten player in the league.

The Denver Nuggets have held on and picked up some big wins after losing their top ten player to injury. The San Antonio Spurs have been solidifying their spot in the second seed, and it seems the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team in the West's top six that seems to not be playing their best ball of the season during this current stretch.

The Rockets will see more of these top teams in the latter part of the season. They may have an opportunity to take advantage and climb back in the standings with wins against the teams currently ahead of them.

Houston can't afford to start its postseason push in play-in position. If the season ended today, they'd be set up for a play-in tournament first round against the Golden State Warriors, a team that has historically dominated postseason play against the Rockets.

There is still an opportunity for Houston to climb in the standings with improved play from a few of its role players. Amen Thompson and Durant have been key to the Rockets offensive performance recently, and the return of Alperen Sengun should help as well. However, they must return to the play that helped them get such a strong start to the season, because they can't lose much more ground to the rest of the West.