Rockets Have Bad Injury News vs. Raptors
The Houston Rockets are already banged up with Fred VanVleet (ankle sprain) and Jabari Smith Jr. (broken hand) out with injuries, but they are expected to lose another two players ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors.
According to Sports Radio 610 reporter Adam Spolane, the Rockets will be without Tari Eason and Steven Adams for today's game against the Raptors after playing heavy minutes in their most recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Eason drew the start with both VanVleet and Smith out and Adams played a key role off the bench, but for today's game, neither will suit up.
This likely means that Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate will see expanded roles in the rotation. One of them is expected to start at the power forward position with Alperen Sengun lining up next to them at center.
The Raptors will also be short-handed in the game as RJ Barrett (concussion), Jakob Poeltl (hip) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) will be out for Toronto.
The Rockets have lost six consecutive games, which is far and away the longest losing streak of their season. A win today is needed to help eradicate all of the tough blows they have faced over the past few weeks, and it will give them a chance to start fresh with the All-Star Break looming.
Tipoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. CT.
