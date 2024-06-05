Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Seeks Advice Amid NBA Finals Experience
Jabari Smith Jr. has never shied away from seeking advice amid his ongoing quest for greatness. Even while taking the honor as the league's correspondent for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Smith's desire was still on display.
Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Rockets forward took advantage of his time at the Finals to seek advice from Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum.
As someone the general public once considered the best player coming into the 2022 NBA Draft, Smith feels he has yet to reach his full potential on an NBA level. A feeling Tatum once felt during the early stages of his career as a 21-year-old prospect in Boston.
"We come into the league at such a young age, and they want us to be perfect right away," Tatum told Smith.
"It’s just part of growing up. You’re still growing up. I’m still growing up. It’s a process, right? Nothing was accomplished overnight. I think you’ll find value in tough times, the ups and downs of just what life brings you."
Smith averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 76 games during the 2023-24 season, a slight increase from his rookie year. He also tied his career high with 16 double-doubles, and Smith's production has led to him establishing himself as an essential part of the Rockets' young core.
However, despite playing a critical role in the Rockets' success, Smith remained a student of the game. He spent extra time developing under the Rockets coaching staff but credited the advice and teachings he received from the team's established veterans for his second-year growth.
Smith once turned a premature benching against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 12 into an opportunity to seek wisdom from Jeff Green, who coach Ime Udoka favorited amid Houston's comeback victory over the defending champions.
He watched as the veteran forward came up huge in the fourth quarter and later asked Green about his thoughts in hopes of incorporating the lessons into his game.
"He has the capabilities to be an All-Star and play at an All-Star level," Green said. "Knowing the personnel and the team that you are playing; it is a lot that goes into it. With this being his second year, I did not expect him to be great at knowing the guys I've been playing for a long time.
"For him, it's a learning process. He is going to get to a point where he has played guys so many times, you know going into a game the things guys like to do. It's knowing all of the small things to take teams out of their comfort zone."
Smith's desire for greatness has motivated him since the Rockets selected him with the No. 3 pick during the 2022 NBA Draft as an Auburn prospect.
Nearly three years after joining the Rockets, Smith's Finals experience has heightened his motivation. He stood in amazement inside TD Garden, declaring his desire to be one of the two respective teams competing for a Larry O'Brien Trophy.
"There’s going to be some great times — there’s going to be some times that aren’t so great," Tatum continued. "But as long as you work hard, you believe, you got the right support system — obviously, you do down in Houston, I know all those guys, coaches. Everything will take care of itself, how it’s supposed to."
