Rockets Could be Without Multiple Players vs. Spurs

The Houston Rockets will take on an inter-state rival in the San Antonio Spurs tonight, hoping to keep a short win-streak alive.

Houston sputtered over the last handful of weeks, having lost five games in seven tries and fallen nearly to the Western Conference Play-In in the process. They lost to the Mavericks, Trail Blazers and Kings, lacking the defensive intensity that led them to the No. 2 seed last season.

Recently, though, the Rockets have rebounded. They’ve won three out of four, beating the Bulls, Timberwolves and Pelicans, only falling to the defending-champion OKC Thunder. Now, Houston will look to grab a third-straight win, opposed to slipping further down the standings.

The Spurs stand as a tough test however. With Victor Wembanyama and a three-headed monster of talented guards, they currently stand as the West’s second-seed, one full game ahead of the Nuggets.

The Rockets and Spurs faced off a handful of games into the season, with San Antonio leaving with an 11-point win behind 66 combined points between Wembanyama, Harrison Barnes and Julian Champagne.

As always, the injury report is sure to affect the outcome of tonight’s game. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Spurs:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle sprain

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

The Rockets see a new player added to their injury report in Steven Adams, who left Sunday’s contest with a left ankle sprain. Adams seems to have avoided serious injury, though he’ll undoubtedly miss some time, which is certain to affect Houston’s chances.

Adams has been among the team’s best frontcourt contributors so far this season, averaging 8.6 rebounds across just 22.8 minutes per game. Adams contributions, especially on the offensive glass, have allowed the Rockets to be the best rebounding team in the league, and his presence is sure to be missed.

The Rockets see one questionable designation in Tari Eason, who has now missed five-straight games with an ankle sprain of his own. Averaging 12.0 points on 48% shooting with some of the best defense on the team, Eason will be needed against the Spurs on both ends.

The Rockets have two players out due to G League assignment, as well as their lead guard in Fred VanVleet, who has yet to play this season due to an offseason ACL injury.

The Rockets and Spurs tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.