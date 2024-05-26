Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Jalen Green Listed Among Top Trade Assets

Jalen Green could be on the trade block this summer for the Houston Rockets.

Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been through many highs and lows during his career.

In his first season next to Fred VanVleet in the backcourt, Green struggled to find his footing, and that led to one of the worst stretches of his career. It got so bad to the point that he was hot in trade rumors just before February's deadline. After the deadline, Green then went on a tear, proving why he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick and flashing the kind of franchise guard potential he had coming out of G League Ignite.

But with the Rockets still missing the playoffs, Green's name has popped back up in rumors. Bleacher Report listed Green as the second biggest trade asset on the open market.

"Green's name surfaced on the rumor mill in March. While that was largely drawn from speculation, the buzz around him at the trade deadline had real legs," Bleacher Report writes. "Plus, if the Rockets are interested in Donovan Mitchell—as The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported—it's hard to picture a scenario in which they reel in that big of a fish without using Green as trade bait."

The Rockets will always be in rumors for star trades because they have an excess of first-round picks and can put together one of the best offers for any big-name player. However, the Rockets are still going to give Green at least one more season to prove he should be with the team long-term.

The Rockets will likely negotiate an extension with Green in the offseason considering he is eligible, but he will always be the marquee player going away from Houston in any big trade scenario. That being said, Houston still has a lot of faith in the 22-year-old, and a trade involving him this summer is highly unlikely.

