Houston Rockets Trading For Portland Trail Blazers Guard Could Patch Holes
The Houston Rockets had a 19-win improvement last season, posting a 41-41 record. With a strong young core in Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, the Rockets project to be solid for years to come.
The team had the urge to compete soon, though, signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last offseason. Now, they've got a fringe playoff team surrounded by a strong core. Where do they go from here?
Rockets general manager Rafael Stone has the No. 3 draft pick and more trade chips to use to help benefit the roster in the short term. Houston has the ability to re-construct their roster and continue building a playoff team.
Of course, the team's young core's development should see the Rockets improve next season, but they've also got some holes within their team that they can address to bolster their playoff chances.
One target the Rockets can look to trade for is Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Rockets' lack of floor-spacing was evident last season, and Brogdon shot 41 percent on 3-pointers a season ago while taking over five attempts per game.
With a young guard in Green, the Rockets don't have the most sure playmaking. VanVleet is also an incredible scorer, but the team could use help dishing the rock around, and Brogdon is an incredible playmaker.
Durability and fighting injury have been a battle for Brogdon throughout his career, and it'd be a risk the Rockets would have to be willing to run. Because of this, Brogdon's trade value slightly lessens, too.
A trade surrounding the No. 3 pick would net the Rockets Brogdon and one of the Trail Blazers' two first-round picks in the draft (No. 7 and No. 14). For the Trail Blazers, they secure Donovan Clingan, and the Rockets get win-now help while still getting a shot at a draft prospect to add to the young core.
