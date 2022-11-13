Rockets Game 13 Notebook: No Pain, No Gain In NOLA

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas had a word of advice for the Houston Rockets following their 119-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night inside the Smoothie King Center.

"We just have to learn how to win in the end," Silas said. "As painful as it is, we learn from it."

The Rockets loss to the Pelicans followed a similar script from the previous 13 games that led to Houston standing with the league's worst record at 2-11.

The Rockets trailed by 18 points in the third quarter when Jalen Green sparked a comeback. He scored 15 of his 33 points in the quarter as Houston took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The lack of experience in fourth-quarter execution hindered the Rockets from completing their comeback attempt. They committed nine turnovers in the period — five came during the first five minutes.

In addition to their lack of ball security, the Rockets' offense became stagnant and cold, as the Pelicans outscored Houston 33-19.

Silas attributed the fourth-quarter dismay to the team's lack of experience. He said the Rockets "strayed away" from their team concepts due to Jose Alvarado's defensive pressure that sped up the offensive execution.

Silas found comfort in the fight and grit the Rockets showcased for 48 minutes, and their scrappy on-court mentality is drawing respect from their peers.

"Houston is not an easy team to just go out and beat," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "They have good young guys. They play hard and fast. They shoot the 3-ball well. This was a good test for us."

Kevin Porter Jr.'s lone issue at point guard

Kevin Porter Jr. has made progress in his ongoing growth as a point guard. He averaged 11.0 assists over the previous two games and was the catalyst of the Rockets' improved ball movement since the start of their second four-game road trip.

But turnovers continue to be Porter's lone weakness in his play as the team's floor general. He turned the ball over seven times in the loss and is currently second in the league averaging 4.1 turnovers through the first 13 games.

Porter once took full responsibility for the Rockets' late-game mishaps, stating that improving the team's fourth-quarter execution "starts with me."

Silas said he doesn't want Porter to feel he has to do too much while wearing the title as the team's starting point guard. He wants Porter to relax and play his game while on the court.

"That honestly might be the last piece of learning how to play the point guard position," Silas said. "He is in year-two into it and is so much better than he was a year ago. But the late game stuff, we have to fix it.

"But it is not just him. Everyone has to be better in those moments. It's the experience of being a young point guard and understanding those moments. There is no doubt in my mind that he will get there."

The end to a daunting voyage

Following their departure from New Orleans, the Rockets have ended their second four-game road trip in two weeks. Houston has played a daunting 10 of their first 13 games on the road, which can be a difficult feat for any NBA team.

The Rockets went 1-3 on their latest road trip while tallying 4,869 miles. Houston's lone win came during a 132-127 victory over the Orlando Magic Monday night.

"We cannot be making the same mistakes over and over again," Eric Gordon said. "If we are going to be a team on the rise, we have to have more togetherness. That's how you get to be a really good team."

Quick Hits:

- Jabari Smith Jr. recorded a career-high 15 rebounds while adding nine points in the loss.

- Alperen Sengun had a rough time trying to stay on the floor in New Orleans. He fouled out for the second time this season with six points and six rebounds in 19 minutes.

-After two consecutive DNPs due to Silas' decision, Josh Christopher made his first appearance since the Rockets' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played six minutes in place of Garrison Mathews early in the second quarter.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN