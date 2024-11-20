Rockets Legends to Attend Game Against Pacers
The Houston Rockets will be celebrating their "Clutch City" era with a new court and uniform combination set to debut tonight against the Indiana Pacers.
Along with the new court and jerseys, some old players from the Summit days will be attending tonight's game against the Pacers, including former champion Vernon Maxwell.
"FYI me and my championship teammates will be in attendance tonight but we will not be in uniform. Coach Ime had said if the Rockets were up in the 4th they would put us in but most of us are approaching 60 and are only comfortable playing against teams like Utah," Maxwell tweeted.
In true "Mad Max" fashion, Maxwell found a way to shade the rival Utah Jazz while pulling up to Toyota Center to receive some love from the fans.
This year marked 30 years since the franchise's first championship, allowing the Rockets to relive the glory days with their new look.
With Maxwell in attendance and the new look for the team, the Rockets will look to bounce back from their loss on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and rebound to get back to their winning ways, much like they had with their five-game win streak before their latest game.
Tipoff between the Pacers and Rockets is set for 7 p.m. CT.
