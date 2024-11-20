Inside The Rockets

Rockets Legends to Attend Game Against Pacers

The Houston Rockets are bringing some fan favorites out against the Indiana Pacers.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 2, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets former player Vernon Maxwell shoots a ceremonial first shot before a game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets will be celebrating their "Clutch City" era with a new court and uniform combination set to debut tonight against the Indiana Pacers.

Along with the new court and jerseys, some old players from the Summit days will be attending tonight's game against the Pacers, including former champion Vernon Maxwell.

"FYI me and my championship teammates will be in attendance tonight but we will not be in uniform. Coach Ime had said if the Rockets were up in the 4th they would put us in but most of us are approaching 60 and are only comfortable playing against teams like Utah," Maxwell tweeted.

In true "Mad Max" fashion, Maxwell found a way to shade the rival Utah Jazz while pulling up to Toyota Center to receive some love from the fans.

This year marked 30 years since the franchise's first championship, allowing the Rockets to relive the glory days with their new look.

With Maxwell in attendance and the new look for the team, the Rockets will look to bounce back from their loss on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and rebound to get back to their winning ways, much like they had with their five-game win streak before their latest game.

Tipoff between the Pacers and Rockets is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

