Timberwolves vs. Rockets Preview: Another Chance At Redemption

After a nine-point loss in Minnesota on Saturday, the Houston Rockets will close their regular-season series against the Timberwolves Monday night inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets will attempt to end their 13-game losing streak after falling 113-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Rising star Anthony Edwards led all scorers with a season-high 44 points on 12-of-29 shooting, 8-of-16 from behind the arc.

But Edwards' performance was a fraction as to why the Rockets left the Target Center with a nine-point loss. They committed 21 turnovers that led to 30 additional points for Minnesota while shooting 57.6 percent from the foul line.

"We did not look very cautious when we were making these mistakes tonight," coach Stephen Silas said. "We got to get the ball moving and not stand around as much. We just turned it over way too much.

"Turnovers were the story of [Saturday's] game. Twenty-three turnovers in a nine-point game will kill you — not to mention 14 missed free-throws."

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information:

Date: Monday, Jan. 23

Monday, Jan. 23 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) DOUBTFUL

Jabari Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report:

Bryn Forbes (Non-COVID illness) QUESTIONABLE

Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) QUESTIONABLE

Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) OUT

Three things to watch:

Stepping up for Alperen Sengun:

Alperen Sengun dominated the Timberwolves during the first half of their nine-point loss inside the Target Center. Naz Reid, who started in place of Rudy Gobert, had no answer for Sengun.

He scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half while connecting on all six field goal attempts. Silas said the Timberwolves limited Sengun in the second half by creating more pressure to get the ball out of his hands.

Minnesota will likely try to replicate its defensive scheme against Sengun early, which means the Rockets will need players to step up their game in hopes of pulling off their first victory since Dec. 26.

Houston will need more from Jalen Green, who finished the game with 10 points (3-of-13 FG, 1-of-4 3PT) after he tied his career-high of 41 points against the Charlotte Hornets three nights prior.

Holding their own in the second and third quarters:

Houston's opponents have outscored the Rockets by an average of 2.5 points in the second and third quarters combined. The Timberwolves outscored Houston by three points in their previous game.

Behind a 16-point third quarter from Edwards, the Rockets allowed the Timberwolves to score 37 points. Minnesota closed the quarter on a 31-16 run after a triple made by Eric Gordon helped the Rockets take a 12-point lead with 8 minutes and 17 seconds left in the period.

Avoiding the inevitable second quarter lockdown for the second straight game:

The Timberwolves shut down their opponents in the second quarter. By giving up an average of 27.8 points in the period, Minnesota has allowed the second-lowest field goal percentage (.441) and the fourth-lowest three-point percentage (.335).

The Rockets fell victim to the Timberwolves' second-quarter lockdown during their 129-117 loss on Nov. 5. Minnesota held Houston to 15 points during the period, which marked their second-lowest point total for a quarter this season.

The Rockets scored 26 points in the period in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves.

