As Rockets Continue To Spiral, Alperen Sengun Says 'Everyone Needs To Get Better'

As the Houston Rockets continue to spiral, Alperen Sengun says everyone needs to get better — including himself.

HOUSTON — The highlight over the past seven days for Alperen Sengun has to be going head-to-head with LeBron James.

He set a career-high with 33 points (14-of-17 FG, 2-2 3PT) while recording his 22nd career double-double with 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. But despite his efforts, the Houston Rockets left Crypto.com Arena with a 140-132 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sengun has averaged 19.2 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the field, 10.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks over the previous five games.

But similar to Jalen Green, Sengun isn't worried about individual accolades. His mind is set on helping the Rockets end their current 12-game losing streak.

"I've been feeling good right now, but I'm just trying to do my best," Sengun said. "Everyone needs to get better, including me. We need to figure out what we need to do so we can start winning."

Sengun acknowledged that the Rockets are dealing with bad habits following their 122-117 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets. He pointed out the team's lack of focus at the end of games as one of the top issues.

Sengun says the Rockets will play well at the start of the game. But by the end of the night, the same focus from the first half is no longer there. Sengun is confident that once the team improves their focus late in ball games, the Rockets will start to win more.

Houston followed the same script Wednesday night against the Hornets.

A successful first half led to Houston holding a 60-53 lead. But at the start of the third quarter, the Rockets began the half by committing three turnovers in their first four possessions for Charlotte to lead by a point.

Houston's turnovers during the third period helped the Hornets regain their momentum to complete the comeback victory.

Sengun finished the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

"We're playing great actually," Sengun said. "We're starting the game good. But everyone has it in their minds that we are going to lose. But we need to figure this out. We just need to get over this, and we will be better."

Sengun is hoping the Rockets will end their losing streak starting in a home-and-home series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night.

Sengun finished the Rockets' previous contest against the Timberwolves with 18 points, eight rebounds and a block. Houston fell 104-96 to Minnesota on Jan. 8 despite Sengun's performance.

