Rockets Shouldn’t Make Major Moves Until Next Offseason
The Houston Rockets believe they are on the verge of going from a nice turnaround story to a legitimate contender for a postseason berth. Last season was the start of phase two for the Rockets as they moved past the rebuilding phase.
There have been a lot of rumors about the Rockets taking a big swing in the trade market to speed up phase two. Even though the Rockets are focused on the here and now, they still have to look toward the future, especially regarding their salary cap. For this upcoming season, the Rockets will be well over the salary cap but still under the first apron of $178 million.
That could change, however, in the 2025 offseason. The Rockets have a chance to be well under the salary cap after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are in the final year of their rookie contracts. Stone spoke about the two young stars and their possible extensions.
If the Rockets don't work out an extension with either player, they will become restricted free agents after next season. That means the team could match any deal offered to either player. The Rockets could also decide not to exercise the team option on Fred VanVleet's 3-year, $130 million dollar deal.
By not giving Sengun and Green an extension and not picking up the last year of VanVleet's contract, the Rockets could have a lot of flexibility in the 2025 off-season. That flexibility is one reason the Rockets shouldn't make any significant moves this upcoming season.
If you do bring in a player like Jimmy Butler or even Kevin Durant, you are tying up a lot of money in an aging star who, in both cases, has missed significant playing time the last couple of seasons. Another reason to keep the same team is to determine which of your young players will take that next step.
Any trade for an established star will likely involve one of your core young players. If you are the Rockets you do not want to make a hasty decision by giving up on a Sengun or Green prior to next season.
If the Rockets keep their current team and let the season play out, they will not only have flexibility going forward but also a clearer picture of what to do.
