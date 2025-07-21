🏀 SATURDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀



Kevon Harris does a little bit of everything to fuel the @HoustonRockets thrilling win in Vegas!



Tristen Newton: 24 PTS, 10 AST, 6-9 3PM

Kennedy Chandler: 20 PTS, 6 AST

Adonis Arms: 18 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL

Jesse Edwards: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 BLK https://t.co/S9vJBLmUG4 pic.twitter.com/Ihdm5HcMk9