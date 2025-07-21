Houston Rockets Top Three Guards of NBA Summer League
The Houston Rockets, like several teams, would not end up with the result they hoped for coming into the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League, but Houston would still give their fans a glimpse at the potential point guard of their franchise's future along with several players making solid impressions on not just the fans but the front office as well.
Players will have to wait until fall training camp for team activities to resume. With a few returning and undrafted players hoping to make it through fall camp with a two-way or G League spot, it is safe to assume how competitive camp will be.
For now, here are the top three Summer League guards from this year's Houston Rockets Summer League team:
1. Reed Sheppard
Despite being shut down after two games, Reed Sheppard was able to show fans and the front office exactly what they need to see as the second-year guard prepares for his increased role this upcoming season. In his first performance, he would lead Houston in six different categories, including points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and three pointers made.
He would finish his second and most likely final year of Summer League play, averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and four steals through his two games of play. While his second out would be a bit more abysmal compared to the first, Reed showed coaches and fans his willingness and ability to shoot the basketball behind the arc which is what the Rockets will need the most out of him next season.
2. Kevon Harris
After being signed to a two-way contract at the start of July, Kevon Harris came into the Summer League on a mission to prove he deserves consideration to be on the Houston Rockets roster going into next season. Harris played in four out of the five Rockets contests, drawing the start in each one
In each game, Harris would record double-digit points and also display some solid defensive chops on the floor, playing both sides of the ball with high intensity. His best game would come in the Rockets only win of the Summer League where he logged 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
3. Kennedy Chandler
Kennedy Chandler erupted for 22 points off the bench in Houston's first Summer League game, jumping out to a hot start for the mini-camp. He would then log four more straight games with double-digit points, and be the only other Rocket to log more than one game with 20-plus points in Vegas.
Whether it was off the bench or as a starter, Chandler seemed to find a way to score in bunches when he was on the floor. Although a bit undersized at 6-foot flat, if Chandler can prove his use in fall training camp, then the Rockets can find long-term use for him throughout the season as a two-way player.