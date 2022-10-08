Jalen Green Leads Rockets To Preseason Victory vs. Raptors

HOUSTON — Nine hours before tip-off inside the Toyota Center, Jalen Green participated in the Houston Rockets shootaround Friday morning.

While speaking to the media, Green described his exhibition match against reigning Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes as a "friendly competition." But perhaps, Green wanted to send a message to his draftmate.

Green finished the game with 23 points while shooting 43.7 percent from the field, as the Rockets took a 116-100 preseason victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Barnes finished the game with two points in 23 minutes of play.

Green put on a show against Barnes, while rookie Tari Eason led the Rockets in scoring with 24 points off the bench.

Jabari Smith Jr. missed the exhibition contest due to an ankle injury. In addition to Smith, the Rockets were without Eric Gordon and Alperen Sengun. Gordon was out due to rest while a dental procedure forced Sengun to miss Houston's exhibition game.

Bruno Fernando, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate replaced Gordon, Sengun and Smith in the starting lineup. The trio combined for 24 points and 20 rebounds in the win.

Kevin Porter Jr. contributed to the Rockets' victory with 15 points and five rebounds.

Coach Stephen Silas remained in the NBA Health and Safety Protocols for the fourth consecutive day. Assistant coach John Lucas replaced Silas as the Rockets' head coach against the Raptors.

