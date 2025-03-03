Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reach for a loose ball during the third quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back in the win column as they take on the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center.

The Rockets are hoping to even the season series after losing two of the three earlier meetings against the Thunder earlier in the year.

A win would also keep them on pace with the rest of the contenders in the Western Conference for the No. 2 seed.

Rockets vs. Thunder Information

  • Date: Monday, Mar. 3
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA TV
Rockets vs. Thunder Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • C Cody Zeller (OUT - not with team)
  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PF Ousmane Dieng (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
  • SG Isaiah Joe (QUESTIONABLE - back)
  • C Chet Holmgren (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)

Rockets vs. Thunder Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Cason Wallace
  • SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SF Lu Dort
  • PF Jalen Williams
  • C Isaiah Hartenstein

