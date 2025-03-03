Rockets vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back in the win column as they take on the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center.
The Rockets are hoping to even the season series after losing two of the three earlier meetings against the Thunder earlier in the year.
A win would also keep them on pace with the rest of the contenders in the Western Conference for the No. 2 seed.
Rockets vs. Thunder Information
- Date: Monday, Mar. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA TV
Rockets vs. Thunder Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- C Cody Zeller (OUT - not with team)
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PF Ousmane Dieng (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
- SG Isaiah Joe (QUESTIONABLE - back)
- C Chet Holmgren (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)
Rockets vs. Thunder Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Cason Wallace
- SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SF Lu Dort
- PF Jalen Williams
- C Isaiah Hartenstein
