Major League Baseball will suspend all operations and likely delay the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan reports that MLB is expected to suspend spring training after a conference call with owners on Thursday afternoon.

MLB's decision comes after the NBA decided to suspend its season due to the coronavirus on Wednesday. The ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten are among the numerous conferences to suspend their athletics through March.

MLB originally considered the idea of playing games at alternative sites due to the coronavirus. The A's, Mariners, Dodgers, Angels and Giants were already slated to move their regular-season games in March and April after state orders barred gatherings of over 250 people.