InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Report: NBA Considering 'Playoffs-Plus' Format After Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

No official date has been set for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, but the NBA appears increasingly likely to return to play in late July. And resuming the season could bring big changes to the playoffs. 

The league is currently exploring a slate of contingencies for resuming the season, including holding games at a single quarantined site. And the NBA is also now considering alterations to its playoff format.

The NBA reportedly sent a survey to the league's 30 general managers on Friday night, asking for their vote on a series of playoff scenarios, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The league could opt to stick with its traditional set of four seven-game series, though there are a number of intriguing proposals offered by the league. 

There could be a "playoffs-plus," format for the 2020 postseason, which would expand the teams in the postseason, "through holding a play-in tournament to determine the final seed(s) in playoffs," per Charania. The NBA could also use a group-stage format for the first round of the 2020 playoffs. 

Friday's survey also polled the league's GMs on how to conclude the regular season. The NBA could look to hit either 72 or 76 games before going to the playoffs, and there could be a slate of scrimmage games before an official return to play. 

The NBA officially suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Numerous players have since tested positive, including Nets forward Kevin Durant and Celtics guard Marcus Smart. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NBA Exploring Late-July Restart in Orlando

The NBA will reportedly look to hold the rest of the 2019-20 season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando

Michael Shapiro

Is Eric Gordon Part of the Rockets' Long-Term Plans?

Houston's sixth man signed a four-year, $76 million extension before 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Studying 'The Last Dance' During COVID-19 Hiatus

Harden: “I just can’t watch it to watch it. ...I am a competitor and I want to see what those dudes were going through.”

Michael Shapiro

Report: Houston 'Under Consideration' to Host NBA Playoffs

Houston could reportedly host games at both the Toyota Center and the George R. Brown Convention Center, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Michael Shapiro

Texas Gov. Announces Pro Sports Can Resume on May 31

Professional basketball, baseball and football can resume in Texas on May 31 following approval from the Department of State Health Services.

Michael Shapiro

Can Hartenstein Find a Role in Houston's Playoff Rotation?

Isaiah Hartenstein averaged 18.6 minutes per game in early January, but he was inactive for the Rockets' last 10 games before the COVID-19 suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Krause: Pippen Trade to Rockets Was a 'Going-Away Present'

Krause: "By doing a sign-and-trade with Houston, Scottie could get more than $20 million more than he could by just signing a straight-out contract."

Michael Shapiro

Shaq Recounts 1995 Finals vs. Hakeem Olajuwon, Rockets

O'Neal and the Magic were swept in the 1995 Finals as Olajuwon and the Rockets won their second straight championship.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Open Practice Facility on Monday

The Rockets will be the 12th team to open their facility as the NBA rolls through its third month of the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

How Donald Trump Nearly Organized Olajuwon vs. Shaq 1-on-1 Battle

Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal were slated to face off at Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, NJ. in September 1995.

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94