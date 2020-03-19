Celtics guard Marcus Smart has tested positive for the coronavirus, Smart announced Thursday.

Smart said in a video posted to social media that he was tested five days ago and learned of his results Thursday evening. He is asymptomatic and has been in isolation for "several days," according to the Celtics' statement on the situation.

"I'm okay. I feel fine," Smart said. "I don't feel any of the symptoms, but I can't stress enough practicing social distancing and really keeping yourself away from a large group of people.

"Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority," the team added in their statement. "And we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation."

Testing was "initiated because of exposure to a known positive case," per the Celtics. Prior to the league's stoppage, Boston had played both the Jazz and Nets within a 10-day span. Both teams have had multiple players test positive for COVID-19, including Nets star Kevin Durant.

In total, as of Thursday evening, five teams have had players test positive for COVID-19.

Earlier Thursday, both the 76ers and Nuggets announced that members of their respective organizations also tested positive. Two Lakers also have the coronavirus, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The NBA suspended the season indefinitely last Wednesday after Jazz center Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive. He was the first NBA player to do so.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday that he's optimistic that the season in some form could be salvaged, but did not have an idea regarding timing.

"When public health officials give us the okay," Silver said.

As of Thursday evening, there are more than 233,000 confirmed cases worldwide, causing nearly 10,000 deaths. There are more than 10,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.