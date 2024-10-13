NBA TV's Dennis Scott Predicts Rockets to Make Playoffs in 2024-25
The Houston Rockets have high expectations this season. And understandably so, as they’ve proven capable of competing in the crowded Western Conference. Remember, the injury-riddled team from a year ago finished 41-41 and were on the cusp of making the play-in tournament.
But the West has gotten tougher and the Rockets didn’t necessarily get better this offseason. Reed Sheppard is certainly a boost, but it’s hard to predict how much playing time rookies will get in year one.
The NBA transition can be difficult.
And the Rockets’ other major offseason addition, AJ Griffin, walked away from the game of basketball.
So will the Rockets achieve their goal of making the playoffs?
According to NBA TV’s Dennis Scott, the answer is yes, as he explained on NBA TV’s Rockets Team Preview that he thinks the Rockets will make the playoffs.
“I really do. And I think for most of our viewers, Sengun is that anchor piece we all look for. A big guy that can play the inside-out, shoot the three, pass the ball. You can really run things through him. Now you keep him healthy. And you understand, now, when he went down, what happened? Opportunity. And when opportunity knocked, each and every guy took full advantage of it.
Now the question is, how do you build on that? Jalen Green, Whitmore, and the rest of those guys. Steven Adams is healthy and you have another veteran to come in and help Sengun so he doesn't have to play 40 minutes a night. So you have enough pieces.
Do you buy into what’s being sold and play the right way every night?”
The Rockets' 2024-25 campaign officially kicks off on October 23rd, when the team faces the Charlotte Hornets in the Rockets' home opener.
