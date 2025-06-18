Rockets Assistant Coach Expected to Stay in Houston
The Houston Rockets have been at the center of a lot of the NBA media's trade proposals and contintues to be a hot topic as front offices prepare for the NBA Draft in a few weeks on June 25, but the Rockets were able to take a sigh of relief this week after learning their assistant coach Royal Ivey will be staying put in Houston despite garnering several offers this offseason.
Ivey joined the Rockets coaching staff during the 2023-24 season, and serves as an assistant offensive coach on Coach Ime Udoka's staff.
"Multiple teams, including Memphis and San Antonio, have pursued Rockets assistant coach Royal Ivey this offseason, but Ivey is expected to stay in Houston,” said Marc Stein
This is great news for the Rockets and coach Ime Udoka, who can check a box off his offseason list. This will be Ivey's third season on Udoka's coaching staff after helping Houston get to a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Ivey is also the head coach for the South Sudan Olympic basketball team, which clinched their first-ever Olympic berth and victory last year, contributing to the success Ivey has at the coaching level.
One key role he will play this summer for Houston is helping them potentially land the two-time NBA Champion, Kevin Durant, as he and Ivey are good friends.
“Ivey did interview for the Suns’ head coaching vacancy that went to (Jordan) Ott, and he is a close friend of Kevin Durant,” reported Stein. Phoenix Suns' new coach Jordan Ott has made it clear, along with Phoenix's front office, that they would like to move on from Kevin Durant this offseason, and the Houston Rockets have been a team that NBA analysts have monitored very closely in their attempts
Whether or not Ivey will play a big role in landing Durant remains to be seen as no deal has been made yet, but we will continue to monitor the situation and see what role coach Royal Ivey plays in landing Durant to the Rockets.