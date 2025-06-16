Can the Houston Rockets Win the Kevin Durant Bidding War?
The sweepstakes for Kevin Durant continue to be the hottest topic for NBA media throughout every outlet, and the Houston Rockets continue to be a team steadily in the mix of the conversations. As it stands, there have been no official offers made to land the former NBA MVP, but teams have begun to start the groundwork in preparation to make Phoenix an offer.
This includes the Houston Rockets, who potentially offer the most upside in terms of return on interest for what Phoenix is hoping to get back for Kevin Durant. The Suns have already made it clear to front offices around the league that they intend for their trade to help them compete and also land some draft capital for their future.
Houston, who currently holds the No. 10 pick in the NBA draft and a few different players they can dangle over Phoenix, could be in play to go head-to-head with any team for a Kevin Durant bidding war.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons chimed in on a trade proposal between Houston and Phoenix, which does have the duo of Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. departing from the Rockets, a move Houston might not be ready to make.
"Kevin Durant for Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and 2027's first-round pick," said Simmons.
The Timberwolves have already made it clear their rising star forward Jaden McDaniels is off the trade table, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, which could take Minnesota out of the hunt, as the Suns will certainly want a wing to replace Durant immediately.
"The Timberwolves are making Jaden McDaniels untouchable in Kevin Durant trade talks," said Krawczynski.
As it was reported by Shams Charania today, Durant has narrowed his three preferred destinations to the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets, all three teams Durant would like to commit long term to.
"The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant's preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN. Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term," said Shams.
Miami would certainly need to include a third team if they want to get a deal done for Durant, but several proposals have been made, like NBA writer Jake Weinbach, which included Durant's former team, the Brooklyn Nets, helping to facilitate this deal.
As we get closer to the NBA Draft in the next two weeks, talks and proposals for Durant are expected to heat up. The Rockets will continue to build a package suitable enough for both sides, that will not impact their young core. We will continue to monitor this situation.