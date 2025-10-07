Rockets' 'Double Big' Lineups On Full Display in Preseason Win vs. Hawks
The Houston Rockets opened their preseason slate with an impressive 122-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks last night. At home, the Rockets began their era of title contention with a high-scoring performance, shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.2% from three.
There was a lot to like from Houston's opening victory, from JD Davison's emergence off the bench to Alperen Sengun picking up right where he left off. The defense wasn't spectacular, but there aren't many expectations in the first game coming back from the offseason.
However, there was one aspect of the game that caught the attention of many. It was one that fans were hoping to see once again in continuation from last season.
Last year, head coach Ime Udoka introduced the 'double big' lineup of Sengun and Steven Adams. It was a massive success, as the two achieved a 32.7 net rating, +12.7 offensive rating, and -20 defensive rating.
There's no doubt that playing two centers has an effect on both sides of the ball in today's NBA. It clogs the paint for opponents and, with someone as offensively talented as Sengun, creates a major height disadvantage on the other end.
In the Rockets' preseason opener, the 'double big' lineup returned, but it was just a Sengun-Adams pairing. The Turkish center also found a connection with Clint Capela, as Sengun tossed the former Hawk a pretty lob for a ferocious finish.
Sengun would finish with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Capela impressed with eight points and five rebounds in 18 minutes of action. Adams, Sengun's original partner in crime in the double-big lineup, had eight points, five rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.
Houston's offense was on fire, particularly in the second and third quarters. The Rockets put up a combined 70 points in 24 minutes, as Davison exploded for 17 off the bench in just 22 minutes.
If Houston can continue to acclimate Capela into the system next to Sengun, it won't just be Adams who shares the floor with the 2025 All-Star. The Swiss center thrives in the paint, strictly used for defensive and pick-and-roll purposes. As an anchor on both sides of the floor, Capela fits the playmaking style of Sengun.
With Fred VanVleet likely out for the season, Udoka could get more experimental with the Sengun-Capela and Sengun-Adams pairings. Perhaps we could even see one in the starting lineup if it holds up well enough throughout the year.