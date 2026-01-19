Rockets' Steven Adams Diagnosed With Ankle Sprain in Win vs. Pelicans

The injury bug has bitten the Houston Rockets all season long, starting before 2025-26 even kicked off. Despite a solid 25-15 record, they've had to deal with roster changes across the board, and Sunday's 119-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans came with another scare.

Steven Adams, who had previously sprained his ankle on Dec. 29 against the Indiana Pacers, suffered the same injury on Sunday. He went down early in the fourth quarter after contesting a layup from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Steven Adams appeared to have injured his leg and had to be helped back to the locker room —



Prayers up. 🙏



(h/t @nbabzyy)



pic.twitter.com/BYSk5Wqe0v — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 19, 2026

Adams, known to be one of the NBA's toughest and strongest players, had to be helped off the floor, which worried many fans. Thankfully, head coach Ime Udoka relieved the fear of it being major, as he gave Rockets sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson an update after the game.

Per Udoka, Adams has an ankle sprain with a noticeable amount of swelling. However, nothing is broken, which is where the relief comes in.

Ime Udoka tells me Steven Adams has an ankle sprain. Quite a bit of swelling. But nothing broken.

Sigh of relief.



Sigh of relief. — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) January 19, 2026

“Sprained ankle. A lot of swelling already. But nothing’s broken,” Udoka said postgame.“Not a high-ankle sprain, not sure about anything time-wise. Got a bit of swelling and pain, obviously can’t put much weight on it."

Adams recorded five points, 10 rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes, with Dorian Finney-Smith and Alperen Sengun having to bear the load inside the paint to close the game.

The New Zealand center has been a catalyst in the Rockets' historic offensive rebounding numbers. Averaging 8.6 boards and 4.5 second-chance rebounds per game, Houston has an incredible 41% offensive rebounding rate. In the play-by-play era (1996-97), no team has ever eclipsed 38% in a season.

With this being his second left ankle sprain in less than three weeks, there is real concern as to how long the 32-year-old will be out. He missed just two games as Houston went 1-1 in that stretch. When he's not on the floor, the Rockets are 4-4. When he does play, they're 21-11, averaging 49.8 boards per game. 16.6 of those are offensive rebounds.

Adams is one of many Houston players to have suffered an injury this season. Finney-Smith, Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Tari Eason are just some of the rotation guys to have missed time, but Adams will be the latest.

The Rockets will play at home on Tuesday against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs before hitting the road for two games versus the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons, who have bruising bigs in Joel Embiid and Jalen Duren.