Three Takeaways from Houston Rockets' Preseason Opener Win Over Atlanta Hawks
After a long and tiring wait out of the busy offseason, it’s good to say that Rockets basketball is officially back.
As such, the Houston Rockets have finally kickstarted their road towards a dream season this Monday. Right in front of their Toyota Center home crowd, the ball club commenced their 2025 preseason opener with a solid 122-113 win against the visiting Atlanta Hawks.
The anticipation continues for every Houston fan as Kevin Durant didn’t suit up to play in his Rockets debut. Nevertheless, the rest of the group gave the fanbase a nice hoops treat to finally welcome a new basketball year.
Seven different Rockets players registered double digits in the scoring department. Out of this splendid collective effort, the entire team went off consistently by shooting 50 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the three-point distance. They also dominated the glass with 49 boards over the Hawks' 34. It might just be a preseason, but what transpired tonight is a promising result of what the Rockets can capably pull moving forward.
Here are the three key takeaways for the Rockets’ preseason opener dub over the Hawks:
1. A Much-Improved Alperen Sengun Feasted For Houston
Alperen Sengun has been an absolute beast, and the entire league can only watch out for what he can fully bring in this upcoming 2025-26 season.
After a breathtaking offseason headlined by his Eurobasket silver medal run with Turkey, Sengun returned to the NBA field with a much-refined game and composure. He scored 19 points in an efficient 5-of-7 shooting, along with seven assists, five boards and two blocks. What's amazing is that he pulled everything for just 17 limited minutes of play while being +16 on the court.
Sengun's growth has been noticeable. It can be viewed that he became a much complete player. Besides, it's intriguing to see that he is now having an initiative to expand his offense from long range. Apparently, he drained 2-of-2 threes from the entire game.
It's simply rejuvenating to watch Alperen Sengun play basketball again. From passing, playmaking, post presence, rebounding, shooting and defense, he can now do it all.
2. Reed Sheppard Performed Well In His First Major Experience At The Point
Out of Fred VanVleet's stunning ACL tear, Reed Sheppard instantly embraced the entire burden of responsibility to navigate the Rockets. And in his first taste of being the main man at the point, the sophomore guard was simply impressive.
Sheppard made the most out of his huge opportunity as the Rockets' starting point guard against the Hawks. He contributed seven points and three boards, shooting 2-of-6 from the field across 14 minutes. He was highly active in driving the ball and initiating the offensive sets of the entire group.
It was not a bad start for Sheppard. But considering the ceiling he has, everything will eventually be normal and better for him as the team's main floor general.
3. JD Davison Was an X-Factor
Rockets fans have seen enough already to be compelled by JD Davison. The 23-year-old maximized the minutes he obtained from Ime Udoka, and he definitely didn't disappoint with the output he registered to carry the Rockets' late-game win.
The reigning G League MVP played well, as the team's spectacular spark plug off the bench, finishing with a team-high 17 points, four assists, and three boards in 22 minutes. He was completely on target with 6-of-9 shooting, as five came from beyond the arc.
With the performance he showcased tonight, everyone must now keep an eye on Davison. Should he maintains his consistent play, a roster spot heading to the season opener could be on the table for him.