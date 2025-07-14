Rockets Hope to Get First Summer League Win vs. Hawks
After suffering a double-digit loss to the Detroit Pistons in their second game of the Summer League, Houston will hope to rally back quickly as they are scheduled to face the Atlanta Hawks Monday afternoon.
The Hawks who are 2-0 so far in Vegas, are coming in as heavy favorites against a Rockets team who has not been able to get over the hump so far as they sit at 0-2.
Led by second-year guard Reed Sheppard, the Rockets will hope to generate early offense, unlike the first two slow starts the team has put together. Sheppard had a solid first game in Vegas, but his second start was a bit underwhelming with 18 total shots put up and only one three made. Sheppard is averaging 23.0 points per game this summer, but he’s shooting just 36.4 percent from the field for Houston.
While there have been flashes from Kennedy Chandler in each game, the other supporting players around them have not done much to help. N’Faly Dante, Kevon Harris and Jermaine Samuels Jr. will need to be on their best game going forward if they hope to crack any main roster for the regular season.
Reed Sheppard is a terrific player, but he cannot be the only offense for Houston if this team hopes to at least break even these next two games.
The Hawks have been led by third-year guard Kobe Bufkin as they have already beaten both the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. Their 2025 first-round pick Asa Newell, has also done his fair share of damage on offense already as well.
Both teams will be playing on a back-to-back, so all players will be a little fatigued from the day prior. If the Rockets can beat this impressive Hawks team, it can certainly boost well for the team morale. Recap will be available directly after the game!