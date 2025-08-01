Rockets Reaping Benefits of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green Extensions
There have been plenty of reports and debates surrounding the fact that four restricted free agents remain unsigned, with training camp inching closer. In the third offseason under the new collective bargaining agreement, teams have been strictly operating under the first and second apron restrictions, resulting in four players being unsigned that would normally find a team in a heartbeat.
Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas, Josh Giddey, and Quentin Grimes all had impressive 2024-25 seasons, but they're all unsigned amid restricted free agency. The Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers all have leverage, considering almost no teams have heavily pursued them. Kuminga had some sign-and-trade offers, but the Warriors declined them.
It has been a tough season for those four stars, who could all return on the qualifying offer. The Houston Rockets can only sit back and reap the benefits of a decision they made last year to avoid this exact situation.
Many forget that time was ticking on the Rockets to extend their two stars. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, fellow 2021 draftees, were due for extension before the Oct. 21 deadline. Had they not signed before then, they would have hit restricted free agency like those four.
Green ended up signing a three-year, $105.3 million extension, while Sengun signed for five years, $185 million. Both have player options for the final year.
One could only wonder what would have happened had they not signed extensions. Would Houston look to trade at least one of the two before the deadline, with uncertainty regarding their futures? How would looming free agency affect what would eventually be a 52-30 regular season?
Looking ahead to the summer, Green not having signed his extension could have affected the Rockets' ability to trade for Kevin Durant. Would it have been a sign-and-trade? Would the Suns want to do the deal at all, knowing nothing was already guaranteed with Green's contract?
The extensions from the front office just add to the prowess of GM Rafael Stone and company. With Durant coming at the cost of just Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft picks, Houston is even more of a title contender. While restricted free agency is eating away at other teams and players, the Rockets can only sit back and reap the benefits of what has been a year of great decision-making.
