SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Rockets, Thunder to Sit Out Game 5 After Jacob Blake Shooting

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets and Thunder will sit out Game 5 on Wednesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Houston and Oklahoma City's decision comes after the Bucks and Magic decided to sit out their own Game 5 on Wednesday afternoon. Blake, 29, was shot by police in the back multiple times in Kenosha, Wisc. on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul met for roughly 10 minutes before Wednesday's scheduled contest, per NBA TV. The details of their conversation were not shared, but the Rockets did leave the arena shortly thereafter. 

The decision to sit out Wednesday's games continues a wave of protests and activism throughout the NBA in recent months. Players across the league protested the killing of George Floyd in May and June, and players have been sporting social justice messages on their jerseys in Orlando.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers addressed racism and police brutality in America following Los Angeles' Game 4 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday. 

"We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot," Rivers said. "We’re the ones that are denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung, we’ve been shot. All you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back."

The Rockets have been active on the social justice front in recent months. Point guard Russell Westbrook spoke at both the Compton Peace Walk and the annual Juneteenth celebration in Tulsa, and head coach Mike D'Antoni has been a consistent champion of voting rights in the lead up to the 2020 election.

The Rockets and Thunder are the second set of teams to sit out Wednesday's games. The Lakers and Blazers are also "leaning toward" sitting out their matchup on Wednesday, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Houston and Oklahoma City sit tied 2–2 in the first round. The date and time of Game 5 has not been announced following Wednesday's decision.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Clembug
Clembug

I've watched every rocket game for twenty years. I was so excited about this playoff. I will never watch rockets again

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Westbrook Upgraded to Questionable for Game 5 vs. Thunder

Houston's point guard has missed each of the first four games vs. Oklahoma City due to a strained right quad.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Pacers Could Target D'Antoni if Rockets Tenure Ends

D'Antoni's contract is set to expire after 2019-20, his fourth season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook (Quad) Out for Game 5 vs. Thunder

Westbrook has missed each of Houston's first four playoff games due to a strained right quad.

Michael Shapiro

How Chris Paul, Thunder Guards Found Breathing Room vs. Rockets

Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder combined for 78 points in Oklahoma City's Game 3 victory.

Michael Shapiro

Dennis Schroder Shreds Rockets as Thunder Steal Game 4

Schroder led the Thunder with 30 points in Game 4 as he shot 10-16 from the field and 4-7 from three.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Rockets Struggle Late as Thunder Even Series

The Rockets missed 21 of their final 26 threes in Game 4 on Monday as the Thunder evened the series 2–2.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Honor Kobe Bryant on ‘Mamba Day’

Russell Westbrook wore a No. 8 Bryant jersey in Orlando on Monday before the Rockets faced the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook (Quad) Out For Game 4 vs. Thunder

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Sunday Westbrook is "getting closer" to a return to the floor.

Michael Shapiro

Can Eric Gordon Find His Rhythm in Game 4 vs. Thunder?

Gordon has struggled throughout Houston’s opening playoff series, making just four of 26 threes.

Michael Shapiro

Chris Paul Keeps Thunder Alive, Cuts Into Rockets Series Lead

James Harden led all scorers with 38 points, but he missed 10 threes as Oklahoma City won its first game of the series.

Michael Shapiro