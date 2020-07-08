A number of the NBA's biggest stars have already chosen a social justice-related message that will be displayed on the back of their jerseys at the start of the NBA's restart this July.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Tuesday evening a sample of some of the player selections:

Rudy Gobert, Jazz: "Equality"

CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers: "Education Reform"

Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers: "Equality"

Kent Bazemore, Kings: "Education Reform"

Matisse Thybulle, 76ers: "Vote"

Pat Connaughton, Bucks: "Equality"

Meyers Leonard, Heat: "Equality"

Ivica Zubac, Clippers: "Enough"

Moe Wagner, Wizards: "Vote"

Late last week, the NBA and the NBPA reached a deal regarding the content of messages that can be displayed above player jersey numbers when the league resumes its season in late July.

According to The Undefeated's Marc Spears, the list, which was agreed upon by both parties, includes, "Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor."

The Undefeated reports that the gesture to put one of the aforementioned messages on jerseys this summer is optional.

A message can be displayed without a player's last name appearing on the back of the jersey during the first four days of the restart. After the first four days, a player can still have a message on their jersey back, but their last name will be beneath.

The WNBA and the WNBPA have also reportedly agreed to honor women who have died in connection to police brutality and following racial violence, such as Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillen.

According to reports, WNBA players will wear warm-up shirts that say "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back. "Black Lives Matter" will also be featured prominently on the courts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The jerseys will specifically honor Taylor.

The WNBA season is expected to begin July 24.

The NBA restart is expected to begin July 30.