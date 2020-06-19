Russell Westbrook to Speak at Juneteenth Celebration in Tulsa

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will appear virtually at Tulsa, Okla.'s annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday night.

The event, which is held in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District, will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday night. Rev. Al Sharpton and Sen. Kamala Harris are also expected to appear virtually.

The Greenwood District of Tulsa is the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, known as the worst incident of racial violence in American history. A stream of black businesses and homes were destroyed by a white mob in the massacre, and between 100 and 300 people were killed, per the Tulsa Historical Society.

Westbrook will be producing a documentary series on the tragic massacre, per Variety's Will Thorne.

"Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the rich and sordid history of the state,” Westbrook told Variety. “When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell. It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are still so relevant today. It’s important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward.”

Westbrook has been outspoken in recent weeks in the fight against police brutality and racial injustice. He appeared at the Compton Peace Walk on June 8, telling the assembled crowd to "continue to fight for one another, continue to lift one another up."

Houston's point guard spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City. Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and winner of the 2016-17 MVP.