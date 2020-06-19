InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Russell Westbrook to Speak at Juneteenth Celebration in Tulsa

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will appear virtually at Tulsa, Okla.'s annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday night. 

The event, which is held in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District, will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday night. Rev. Al Sharpton and Sen. Kamala Harris are also expected to appear virtually.

The Greenwood District of Tulsa is the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, known as the worst incident of racial violence in American history. A stream of black businesses and homes were destroyed by a white mob in the massacre, and between 100 and 300 people were killed, per the Tulsa Historical Society.

Westbrook will be producing a documentary series on the tragic massacre, per Variety's Will Thorne. 

"Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the rich and sordid history of the state,” Westbrook told Variety. “When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell. It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are still so relevant today. It’s important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward.”

Westbrook has been outspoken in recent weeks in the fight against police brutality and racial injustice. He appeared at the Compton Peace Walk on June 8, telling the assembled crowd to "continue to fight for one another, continue to lift one another up."

Houston's point guard spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City. Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and winner of the 2016-17 MVP. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How PJ Tucker, Robert Covington unlocked Houston's defense

Houston is outscoring teams by five points per 100 possessions in the 379 minutes Tucker and Covington have shared the floor since Feb. 4.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: 2020 Rockets Have Title Odds Similar to 2018 Team

Morey: "The 65-win team was actually one of the best teams not to win. This team, I think, has every good a chance as that team."

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman

Olajuwon Compares Harden to Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain

Houston's Hall-of-Fame center added "it's just a matter of time," before Harden wins his first championship.

Michael Shapiro

by

govetik

Can Jeff Green Be the Rockets' Playoff X-Factor?

Green is averaging 10.4 points and 20.1 minutes per game in his first 10 contests with the Rockets, shooting 41.2% from three.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: NBA Can Resume Season and Focus on BLM Movement

Rivers: "We can play and we can help change the way black lives are lived. ...But canceling or boycotting [the] return doesn't do that."

Michael Shapiro

Morey Says D'Antoni Will Coach Rockets Despite COVID-19 Risk

Morey: "[D'Antoni] will be coaching our team. "It would be such a huge disadvantage to lose him. We would never stand for that."

Michael Shapiro

Will Harden Face Increased Double Teams in the Playoffs?

Harden began to face a slate of double teams in early December as he was on pace to post the best scoring season since Michael Jordan in 1986-87.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Solicit Medical Records From Team Personnel

NBA teams are expected to submit their medical records to an independent panel of physicians, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook to Produce Documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre

Westbrook will produce “Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Street,” a series detailing the worst incident of racial violence in American history.

Michael Shapiro

by

danielgorm

Report: NBA to Start Playoffs on Aug. 18, Finals on Sept. 30

The NBA is targeting July 31 as the resumption date for the 2019-20 season following the COVID-19 suspension.

Michael Shapiro